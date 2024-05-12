Polling official killed in road accident in Odisha: CEO announces Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for kin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh for the family members of the polling official who was killed in road accident in Nabarangpur district yesterday.

Dhal announced the ex-gratia payment as per the ECI guidelines for the family members of one Alekh Randhari, a Class-IV employee of a government school, who was killed on election duty.

The tragic accident took place when a speeding bike hit Alekh, a resident of Kakudi Semala village under Kosagumuda Block of the district, while he was proceeding to his assigned booth after getting down from a bus in Umerkote.

The locals then rushed him to the Umerkote Sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, during the treatment he succumbed to the injury.

Alekh was supposed to reach booth number 196 at Swami Vivekanand Vidya Mandir in Umerkote for the upcoming polls in Odisha.