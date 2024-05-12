Man killed, hand chopped off over past enmity in Puri district

Puri: In a ghastly incident, a group of people reportedly attacked a man causing his death and chopping off one of his hands allegedly due to past enmity in Puri district this evening.

A group of people allegedly launched a murderous attack on one Samir Palei of Deipur village under Gadisagada police station limits of the district and chopped off one of his hands with a sharp weapon.

Some locals along with his family members rushed Palei, who was profusely bleeding, to the Khurda Community Health Centre for treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Gadisagada police has started an investigation into the matter after registering a case. They are all set to identify the attacker and arrest them following the probe, said sources adding that Palei’s body will be handed over to his family member after completion of the postmortem.