Stage set for first phase election in Odisha tomorrow, here’s is all you need to know

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is going to General and Assembly election in 4 phases starting from tomorrow. Election will be held in 21 Parliamentary Constituencies and 147 assembly Constituencies in last four phases and Odisha Police is fully geared up for a smooth, impartial, free and fair elections.

In all, Election will be held in 37,898 Polling Stations at 30,023 locations. There are 1023 Polling Station in the LWE area 11 naxal affected districts.

Interstate Border Check Posts, Inter district border check posts have been in place. A total of 9 Coordination meetings with neighboring states have been held at DGP level.

To ensure free & fair and inducement free poll, police has stepped up enforcement Activities.

Since 1st Jan 2024, 33000 warrants have been executed/recalled/disposed off.

39987 PRs under preventive sections of law have been submitted and 47289 persons have been bound down.

7 Persons have been booked under NSA.

233 no. of illegal arms have been seized.

112 cartridges, 113 bombs and 1530 no. of explosive seized.

3 illegal arms manufacturing units busted.

4,50,000 ltrs of illegal liquor have been seized, 22000 cases registered and 3428 persons have been arrested.

725 Qtl. of Ganja and 4.5 Kg of Brown Sugar have been seized and 1048 Persons have been arrested.

5000 Acres of Hemp Cultivation destroyed.

3650 litres of Cough Syrup have been seized and 1048 persons

Rs 4.1 crores amount of Cash have been seized.

19 election related cases including MCC violation are under investigation.

For checking at interstate and inter-district flow of illegal materials, Contraband and unaccounted Cash, 121 Inter-State BCPs and 280 Intra-State BCPs have been functioning. CCTV cameras have been placed in all Interstate BCPs.

After declaration of MCC on 16/3/2024, 737- FSTs, 722-SSTs have been made functional round the clock.

address LWE problems, LWE Polling Stations have been identified. AN OPS have been stepped up,1264 different types of AN Ops have been launched. From 1.1.2024 , 4 Maoists cadre have been neutralized and 17 cadres have surrendered before police . Huge dumps, 6 Arms have been seized from Maoists.

TRAINING:

Police officers, Men, Home Guards and Gram Rakhis associated with election have been trained on election management and election related duty.

The training for police personnel have been monitored by the IG of Police, Training.

Social Media Monitoring:

In every district Social Media Monitoring Cell and at state level a Social Media Monitoring & Cyber Security Unit are functioning under the supervision of IG of Police CID-CB.

So far 111 social media related complaints have been received and 350 contents have been taken down/removed. 5 cases have been registered and one person has been arrested. 643 social media handles are under surveillance.

Communication:

Communication shadow area have been audited and identified. 879 number of locations under mobile network shadow area have been addressed with alternate modes of communications like VHF/ Satellite Phones and runners with motor cycles.

Preparedness for 4th phase (first phase in Odisha) General Election-2024 on 13.05.2024:

A total of 4 parliamentary constituencies (Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur) and 28 Assembly constituencies in 9 districts of Ganjam, Berhampur, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Kalahandi are going to Poll tomorrow.

According to reports, a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur while 243 candidates contesting in all 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies.

As per reports, a total of 62,87,22 voters including 30,97,527 men and 31,89,060 women are set to cast their votes in the first phase elections in the state.

Below is the list of arrangements made by the Odisha police for the first phase election in Odisha:

Number of Polling Stations-7,298

Number of Locations-6,282

Number of LWE affected PSs- 537

Deployment:

Total Manpower utilized during election-17000

CAPF deployed- 104 Coys

SAP deployed-66 Platoons

Election Related Deployment: