Well cleaning turns tragic in Odisha, 1 dead while saving 2 workers

Digapahandi: In a tragic incident, one person has died while saving two workers who were cleaning a well in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to reports, the person who rushed in to save the two workers died of suffocation. Another person has been admitted to the medical center in critical condition. The accident took place in Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

The accident occurred while the soil was being removed from the well (desilting). The deceased has been identified as Dibakar Sahu of Naranpur village.

According to information, two workers entered the well early this morning and were removing soil and silt. this led to suffocation. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued him and admitted him to the medical center.

However, the doctor declared Dibakar dead upon arrival. Similarly, Dhraba Charan Raut of Siddeshwar village is critical and is being treated in the hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and continued the investigation.