Below Header Govt Ad

Well cleaning turns tragic in Odisha, 1 dead while saving 2 workers

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
well cleaning death in odisha

Digapahandi: In a tragic incident, one person has died while saving two workers who were cleaning a well in Ganjam district of Odisha.

According to reports, the person who rushed in to save the two workers died of suffocation. Another person has been admitted to the medical center in critical condition. The accident took place in Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

The accident occurred while the soil was being removed from the well (desilting). The deceased has been identified as Dibakar Sahu of Naranpur village.

According to information, two workers entered the well early this morning and were removing soil and silt. this led to suffocation. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued him and admitted him to the medical center.

However, the doctor declared Dibakar dead upon arrival. Similarly, Dhraba Charan Raut of Siddeshwar village is critical and is being treated in the hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and continued the investigation.

Also Read: Odisha: 3 Labourers Die In Jajpur As Soil Caves In During Pipeline Construction

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9114 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.