First time in cricket history! England defeat Oman in 3.1 overs in T20 WC match

For the first time in cricket history, a tram defeated another team in the first three overs of the match. Sound’s not possible but it actually happened. In today’s match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, England defeated Oman by 8 wickets on 3.1 overs.

Briefing about the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Oman lost all wickets by making 4 runs at 13.2 overs. Of which, Shoaib Khan made 11 runs, Kashyap Prajapati made 9 runs and Aqib Ilyas made 8 runs. From England’s side, Adil Rashid took 4 wickets, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took 3 wickets each.

Chasing the target, England made 50 runs by losing 2 wickets in 3.1 overs. Of which, Jos Buttler made 24 runs (not out), Phil Salt made 12 runs and Jonny Bairstow made 8 runs (not out). From Oman’s side, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan took one wicket each.

It is worth mentioning here that England broke the record of Sri Lanka by defeating Oman with 101 balls remaining. Sri Lanka in 2014 defeated Netherlands by 90 runs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has entered super 8 today after defeating Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in today’s match of T20 WC 2024 played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.