Junior clerk found dead in Rairakhol of Odisha, probe underway

Rairakhol: In a shocking incident, a junior clerk was found dead in Rairakhol of Sambalpur district in Odisha said reports on Sunday.

According to reports, the dead body was found inside the house. The deceased has been identified as Khirod Bala, a junior clerk working in Naktideul Tehsil office.

The police recovered the body of Khirod Bala from the house. Kshirod lived alone in a rented house in Lukapali Sahi of Rairakhol town. The cause of death remains unclear. Police are investigating the incident. Further detailed reports awaited.

Recently in February this year, a decomposed body of a woman was recovered at Balabasapur village under Sasan police limits of Sambalpur district.

The deceased woman had been identified as Sashi Pagad.

Reports say, some passerby noticed a body lying near a road at Balabaspur village and informed the police. On being informed, the police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Later, the police started an investigation into the matter and SDPO said the main accused will be arrested soon. The reason behind the murder had not been ascertained.

Also Read: Unidentified Body Recovered From Jungle, Woman Found Lying Unconscious Rescued Nearby In Sambalpur