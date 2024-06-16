Huge crowd witnessed at Puri Jagannath temple, few devotees fall sick

Puri: A huge crowd was witnessed at Puri Jagannath Temple on Sunday. As the weekend was a holiday due to Raja Sankranti, people flocked to the world-famous temple to catch a glimpse of the divine trinity Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

Huge crowd of devotees were seen at almost all the gates of the temple raising concerns of a stampede like situation. However, some devotees in the crowd have been rushed to the hospital as they allegedly felt uneasy due to the severe heat and huge crowd.

Devotees were see to be jam packed right from the inner part of the temple (sanctum sanctorum) to the outer premises. It has been reported that more than two lakh devotees had darshan of Lord Jagannath yesterday. The crowd of devotees starts from 4 am and continued till the temple was closed late at midnight. Despite the opening of the four doors, there has been widespread dissatisfaction among the devotees as they have to wait for a very long time even to catch a glimpse of the Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

On June 13, all the four doors of the famous Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha had been opened. The decision to open all four doors had been taken in the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed BJP Government in Odisha. The process for opening of the four doors of the Srimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in the holy city of Puri in Odisha had begun on June 11.