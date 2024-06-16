Dharmendra Pradhan visits Sambalpur for the first time after winning elections

Sambalpur: Dharmendra Pradhan visited Sambalpur district in Odisha for the first time after winning elections, said reports on Sunday in this regard.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Sambalpur for the first time after winning the election. He offered prayers to Maa Samleswari. Dharmendra interacted with the media personnel present on the occasion and said that the BJP government was formed in Odisha with the blessings of Maa Samleswari.

Further it is worth mentioning that, Pradhan thanked the people of Sambalpur for his victory. Dharmendra said that the people of the region have given him the responsibility to make Sambalpur a leading city in the country. Similarly, the Union Minister when asked about the newly elected BJP CM Mohan Majhi’s team, said that the team is and interesting blend of both experienced and young people.