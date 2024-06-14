7 critical as electricity department vehicle falls into 200ft gorge in Odisha

Gajapati: In a tragic incident, as many as seven people have been critically injured in a road accident in Gajapati district of Odisha. A power department vehicle fell into a 200 feet gorge in Odisha.

According to reports, seven people have been seriously injured. The vehicle fell down in Tuaguda Ghat, Gajapati District of Adhaba Police Station. As many as seven electricians were seriously injured. All were rescued and admitted to Mohana Medical Center.

For the last three days, the electricity supply in Tuaguda village was fluctuating. To fix it, seven employees of Adhaba Power Substation went in a Bolero. On the way back, the vehicle lost its balance and fell down about 200 feet at Tuaguda Ghat at around 9:30 pm.

It is further worth mentioning that, on hearing the news, the villagers reached the spot and rescued the seriously injured.as many as three of them were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur from Adhaba after first aid. From there they have been sent to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital. further detailed reports awaited.