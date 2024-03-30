Warning for rain and thunderstorm in Odisha issued for 10 districts, see details here

Bhubaneswar: According to the latest weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain and thunderstorm is likely in Odisha.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh and at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

An Orange Warning Has Been Issued for March 31:

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh.

A Yellow Warning Has Been Issued for March 31:

Thunderstorm in Odisha with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on April 1, 2024.

Impact and Action Suggested for Thunderstorm for lightening :

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly. People are advised to take shelter in pukka structures and avoid taking shelter under trees and also move away from electric poles and wires. Farming operations to be temporarily suspended during occurrence of event. Farmers are advised to stake plants with stems with a string or twist-ties to build support.

No major change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during next 4 to 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha. Minimum temperature (night temperature) likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees during next 4 to 5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.