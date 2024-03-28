Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri visit Puri Jagannath Temple

By Sudeshna Panda
Pic Credits: Official Instagram Handle of Meenakshi Seshadri
Puri: Veteran actress and yesteryears star Meenakshi Seshadri is on a visit to Puri Jagannath temple said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reports, Bollywood actress and dancer Meenakshi Seshadri visited Puri. She went to the temple and prayed to the holy trinity. “I came to Srimandir less than 30 years ago,” the actress told media personnel.

She further said that there is a big difference between the Puri of that time and the Puri of today. She has already visited Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri, said reliable reports. “People of Puri and Odisha are very simple,” Meenakshi happily added.

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

