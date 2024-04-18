Two young brothers drown in Kharasrota River in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, two young brothers went missing after drowning in Kharasrota river in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday. The two brothers have been identified as Saswat Ranjan Swain and his younger brother Swastik Ranjan Swain.

Both the siblings, who are the sons of Sekhar Chandra swain of Sivanand Nagar under Jajpur Road police station in the district, reportedly went to the river to take bath at Jokadia in the afternoon.

After parking their bike on the river bank, both Saswat and Swastik entered the river at Indiragadia ghat to bath. However, they went missing after being dragged by a strong current of the river.

Soon, the local ODRAF team along with a team of cops from the Jajpur Road police station rushed to the spot after getting information about the missing of the siblings.

They launched the search operation with the aim to trace the brothers. But till the filling of this report, they were still missing.

Meanwhile, the police started investigation after registering a case.