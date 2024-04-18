Election in Odisha: Cash worth Rs 10 lakh seized during checking in Bargarh district

Bargarh: A team of Bargarh Town police reportedly seized cash worth over Rs 10 lakh from a man during checking of vehicles in Bargarh district of Odisha this evening.

In view of the upcoming election and following the direction of the election commission, the local police have intensified checking of vehicles with an aim to check transportation of money, liquor and other intoxicating substances illegally to influence the general public.

While conducting a regular checking at Haldipali Chahaka in Bargarh district, a flying squad headed by additional tehsildar of Bargarh Dibakar Pradhan waylaid a Mahindra Bolero Pikup van, which was bearing registration No – OD 15U 3256, and inspected it.

While checking the vehicle, cops seized Rs 10 lakh from the vehicle and detained the driver for interrogation. They also detained the four-wheeler.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Chudamani Dora of Gopalmal village in Samablpur district, said sources adding that he was coming from the Barapali area and was on his way to Sambalpur.

