Traffic regulations in Bhubaneswar strengthened, unruly drivers to be fined

Bhubaneswar: Beware unruly drivers, traffic regulations in Bhu are often being tightened to prevent accidents in the capital, said reports on Tuesday.

According to reports, Commissionerate Police has taken another step in this series. Strict action will be taken if the rules are broken after the red light is on at the traffic post, said reliable reports today.

The police will proceed to court by confiscating the driving license and paying a hefty fine. Unruly drivers may also have to go to jail. Commissionerate Police shall be very strict relating to this. Because many times accidents happen due to breaking traffic rules and lives are lost prematurely.

People have been warned in various places about this. Orange, red and green signals are displayed on the traffic signals at various intersections and action is being taken against those who violate the rules.

Reports say that, strict action will be taken against driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on colored routes and driving while talking on a mobile phone. Traffic DCP PK Raut said that such strict measures are being taken to prevent fatal road accidents, especially due to disregarding traffic rules.