Jharsuguda sizzles at 43.6°C By 2:30pm, Bhubaneswar Boils At 42.2°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Thursday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a month, on Thursday Jharsuguda recorded 42.2°C at 2:30 pm. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 43.6°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda : 43.6°C

Bhubaneswar : 42.2°C

Hirakud : 42.2°C

Sambalpur : 42.2°C

Keonjhar : 41.8°C

Chandbali : 41.8°C

Rourkela : 41.4°C

Balasore : 41°C

Puri : 35°C

Gopalpur : 34.8°C

Paradip : 34.2°C

The Meteorological Center here in Bhubaneswar has warned of severe heatwave in Odisha for five days that is till May 4. The day time temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next four to five days.

An alert has been issued for North Coastal Odisha and South Coastal Odisha districts for a heatwave within the next 24 hours. Along with this an orange alert has been issued for Ganjam and Gajapati.

Heatwave will be experienced in most of the districts of the state. Severe heatwave is likely on the April 27 and April 28. In the coming days, some districts may also record temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. Since March 15, the continuous flow of heat has continued. However rain is likely in some places in May.