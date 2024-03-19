Puri: Catch kidnappers but do not beat them up, Puri SP Pinak Mishra reacted to the child theft incident in Puri district on social media.

The SP appealed to the people on social media to not beat up the suspected kidnapper and hand them over to the police. The police will investigate the incident in detail. “Some such incidents have come to our notice,” SP further added.

In Puri Sadar area, three youths were arrested and brutally beaten by local residents on suspicion of child theft. After that, the police gave bail. Two persons from Gadhiyapatna and Pilipila areas under Puri Sadar block administration, Damodarpur Panchayat, and another youth from Koilaoda area under Puri Sadar were caught by local residents.

The scene of them being beaten has gone viral on social media. Chloroform and a sword were recovered from a youth. After the scene of such an incident went viral on social media, the SP appealed to the public not to take the law into their hands.