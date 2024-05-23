Tractor crashes into house in Puri of Odisha, 1 dead

Puri: In a tragic accident, a tractor crashed into a house in Puri district of Odisha late last night said reliable reports in this regard.

Reports say that, the accident took place at the house of Banambar Mahapatra of Dayabihar village under Kanas police station limits of Puri district and a tractor first hit the shop near the house and crashed the house.

Fortunately, while the occupants of the said house escaped, the tractor driver was found dead at the scene. It is known that the accident happened late at night when a tractor driver was returning home after completing some work.

Kanas police arrived at the scene and sent the body of the deceased to Puri for postmortem with the help of an ambulance and seized the tractor and started further investigation. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.