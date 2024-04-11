Plucking flowers from road turns fatal, 1 woman killed and 2 critical in accident in Puri

Gop: Plucking flowers from road turns fatal, one woman killed and two critical in accident in Puri district of Odisha said reports in Thursday. The fatal road accident took place near Gop Bakuda village of Konark Pipili road. The accident was so severe that one woman died on the spot and two others were seriously injured.

According to information, the deaceased has been identified as Renubala Behera. Reports say that the deceased and Ranjitha Pradhan were standing on the side of the road. At this time, a car coming from Gop directly hit the two women. Later, the car lost control and hit a bike rider coming around the corner. Ranjitha Pradhan and the biker Niranjan Pradhan were critically and seriously injured while Renubala died on the spot.

The Gop fire department and police reached the spot and first rushed the injured to the Gop medical center, after which both were shifted to Bhubaneswar. Later the Gop police arrived at the scene and started investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter of the accident in Puri.

Today in Bargarh district there has been a road accident in which as many three National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) employees have died, said reports.

According to reports this tragic incident in which three were killed took place late at night on Luhuracahti National Highway in Sohela Block of Bargarh District. Three employees of NHAI died in the accident.

