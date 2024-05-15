Temperature in Odisha set to increase in the next few days, details here

Bhubaneswar: The day time temperature in Odisha is predicted to increase again in Odisha in the next few days, said reports on Wednesday. Due to the effect of Kala baisakhi, the people of the state got relief from the heat for a few days.

According to reports, but now there will be severe heat in West Odisha. The temperature is below 40 degrees in coastal and northern Odisha. However, the weather department has predicted that there will be a change in the weather in the next 3 to 4 days.

The day time temperature increased by 4 to 5 degrees. On the other hand, in the next 24 hours, there may be heavy rainfall in some parts of the state.

Lightning and thunderstorm may occur at one or two places in Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur districts. By May 19, mercury is likely to be above 40 degrees in most cities of coastal Odisha including Bhubaneswar. Yesterday, Nuapada recorded the highest temperature of 44 degrees.