Temperature likely to rise in Odisha in next 3 days, Mercury to touch 40 degrees in 9 places

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Odisha is likely to rise in the upcoming three days. As the per the weather department, the mercury might touch 40 degree Celsius in nine places of the state by the end of the ongoing month.

According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, today (March 27), places including Titlagarh, Malkangiri, Paralakhemundi, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, and Boudh are likely to record a maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius.

With the rise in temperature in the upcoming days, the nine places including Titlagarh, Malkangiri, Paralakhemundi, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Bargarh and Rourkela are likely to touch 40 degree Celsius on March 30th.

Yesterday, districts including Malkangiri, Paralakhemundi and Nayagarh recorded highest temperature with mercury touching 38 degree Celsius. While other places like Balangir, Titlagarh, Boudh, Nuapada, Angul, and Jharsuguda recorder 37 degrees.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 35 degree Celsius each. Furthermore, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar tweeted, “Gradual rise in maximum temperature (day temperature) by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during next two days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

“Minimum temperature (night temperature) gradually rise by two to three degrees during next 2 to 3 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha,” the tweet further read.

Meanwhile, as the general polls are also approaching, keeping the scorching heat in mind, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has released heat wave contingency plan. In his letter to all the district collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to take mitigation, preparedness and response measures.