Odisha to experience scorching heat in first week of April: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Odisha is likely to experience scorching heat during the first week of April. The weather department further said that the temperature will rise to nearly 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the states on March 29.

Earlier the weather department revealed that the maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to rise by 3-5 degree Celsius at many places over the districts of Odisha and no large change thereafter.

Yesterday, Jharsuguda and Malkangiri recorded the highest temperature of the day in Odisha, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The evening bulletin of the weather department revealed that the highest temperature of the day in Odisha was 38 degree Celsius. It was recorded in Jharsuguda and Malkangiri.

The second highest temperature of the day i.e 37.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Paralakhemundi. It was followed by Bhawanipatna (37.5) and Titlagarh (37.5).

The department also said that the maximum and minimum temperature very likely to be around 37 degrees and 24 degrees respectively in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood in the next 24 hours.

However, light rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on March 26.

Meanwhile, as the general polls are also approaching, keeping the scorching heat in mind, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has released heat wave contingency plan. In his letter to all the district collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to take mitigation, preparedness and response measures.