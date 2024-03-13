Temperature crosses 39 degree Celsius-mark in Odisha as Boudh boils at 39.5 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in Odisha continues to rise further. Today, the mercury crossed the 39 degree Celsius-mark in the State for the first time as Boudh boiled at 39.5 degrees.

Bhawanipatna, the headquarters of Kalahandi district, recorded the second highest temperature of the day as it witnessed 39.4 degree Celsius.

Likewise, six places sizzled at temperature of 38 degree or more. They are Jharsuguda (38.6), Talcher (38), Balangir (38.9), Titlagarh (38.5), Nayagarh (38) and Sonepur (38.7).

The other places where the mercury touched to 37 degree Celsius-mark are Angul (37.7), Sambalpur (37.4), Hirakud (37.1), Malkangiri (37), Paralakhemundi (37.8) and Rayagada (37)

On the other hand, the State Capital City Bhubaneswar recorded temperature of 35.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the day temperature likely to drop as the Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers for several districts of Odisha for next seven days.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur between March 14 to March 20, the weather department said.