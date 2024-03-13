IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Odisha for 7 days, check details

By Subadh Nayak
imd predicts light to moderate rain in odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar today issued light to moderate rain/thundershowers warnings for several districts of Odisha for next seven days.

As per the forecast of the IMD, light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur between March 14 to March 20.

Check the day and district-wise warning of the weather department:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 14.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Boudh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.03.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.03.2024):

  • Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

