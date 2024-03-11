SIT meeting on black money in Cuttack, details here

Cuttack: SIT meeting related to black money will be held in Cuttack on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am at the residence of Justice Arijit Pashayat, Deputy Chairman of SIT.

It will be attended by many senior officials of the Central and State governments. The meeting will discuss especially about the black wealth of Eastern states and Odisha.

Senior officials from the Directorate General of Police, CBDT, Directorate of Public Prosecutions, CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau, Customs, Excise and Income Tax are said to be attending the SIT meeting. Senior officers of the police department, ADG of Crime Branch, Chief Secretary of Mines will also attend.

In the earlier meeting, the SIT directed all departments to submit reports. Today’s meeting of SIT meeting on black money will discuss the issue of the submitted report.

In addition, there will be a discussion about new ways of storing black money. It has been informed that how various departments will take steps in this regard and the achievements of the departments in the last two years will be discussed.

