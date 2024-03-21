Similipal National Park in Odisha closed since 2 days due to continuous rain

Mayurbhanj: Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has been closed since two days for tourists due to continuous rain, said reports on Thursday.

The national park has a stretch of muddy road and due to continuous rain in the area, the forest department have decided to close the park so that the tourists does not face any difficulty in the road.

In Mayurbhanj district, life has been disrupted due to heavy rains. For the second time, the forest department also closed Simlipal for tourists. The forest department has informed that a vehicle has stopped and broken down near Matighati in Simlipal sanctuary due heavy rain.

But it is worth mentioning here that, there is a downward trend in Mayurbhanj for rainfall. Today, the lowest temperature was recorded at Chahala in Simlipal Sanctuary at 8 degrees Celsius.

It has been seen that people are facing problems due to rain in all places of Mayurbhanj district like Baripada district headquarters, court office, bus stand etc. On the other hand, due to continuous rain, there is a risk of loss of crops and rabi crops.