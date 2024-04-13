Servitors to check entry of non-Hindus into Puri Jagannath Temple

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
Puri Jagannath Temple
Puri: To check the entry of non-Hindus into Puri Jagannath temple, servitors will be reportedly deployed in front of ‘Singha Dwara’.

According to reliable reports, Pratihari servitors will be guarding the front gate of the temple or ‘Singha Dwara’. According to the temple administration, as many as two Pratihari servitors each will be posted in front of the ‘Singha Dwara’ on April 14

 
However later they shall be deployed all day long, said reports. There have been regular instances of foreigners and non-hindus entering the temple.

