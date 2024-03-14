Senior BJD leaders to meet at Naveen Nivas to discuss various matters

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leaders are likely to meet at Naveen Nivas today to discuss various key matters said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, the senior leaders of Odisha will meet and discuss the 2024 general election strategy including possible alliance with the BJP in the State.

On March 6, BJD President Naveen Patnaik had convened an important meeting at Naveen Nivas said reliable reports. According to sources, senior BJD leaders had been asked to attend the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting was held at 3:30pm. Prasanna Acharya, Debiprasad Mishra, Bobby Das, Raja swain, Pratap Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi and Snehangini Chhuria are some of the leaders who had been called to Naveen Nivas to attend the meeting.

Detailed reports awaited in this regard.