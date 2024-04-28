First phase elections in Odisha: Nominations of 11 candidates rejected

Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 candidates’ nomination papers filed for the first phase elections in Odisha have been rejected during scrutiny, informed the Chief Electoral Officer today.

The 11 candidates whose nominations were rejected include one for the Lok Sabha seats and 10 for the assembly constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer said.

As many as 39 candidates had filed 75 nomination papers for four Lok Sabha seats namely Berhampur, Kalahandi, Koraput, and Nabarangpur, which will go to poll in the first phase elections in Odisha. However, during scrutiny the nomination paper of one of the candidates, who had field it for election to the Koraput Lok Sabha seat, was rejected.

Similarly, 483 nomination papers were filed by 266 candidates for the 28 Assembly seats coming under the four Lok Sabha seats. But the nominations of 10 candidates were rejected during scrutiny yesterday. The rejected nominations of the candidates include two for Nabarangpur, two for Berhampur, one for Junagarh, one for Nupada, one for Digapahandi, one for Chikiti, one for Korput and one for Pottangi assembly seat.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first phase election in Odisha, the candidates can now withdraw their nominations, if they want, by April 29 (tomorrow), after which the final list of the candidates will be released.

Notably, voting for the four Lok Sabha segments of Odisha and the 28 assembly seats under them will be held on May 13. This will be the first phase election in the State.