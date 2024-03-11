Security arrangements in Odisha ahead of General Elections, details here

Bhubaneswar: Security arrangements in Odisha have been made ahead of the General Elections 2024 said reliable reports on Monday. A meeting of the Election Commission was held on February 17. It has been decided to deploy para-military forces in district borders and state borders.

It is worth mentioning here that, as many as 75 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed in Odisha. Reports say that, as many as 35 companies of CRPF, 35 companies of BSF and five companies of CISF forces have been deployed.

All the forces have been deployed for the pre-poll stage in the two phases Paramilitary forces are now working on patrolling and anti-Naxal operations.

Following the Election Commission’s instructions, the CRPF IG, Union Home Department has been given the charge of State Force Coordinator. What paramilitary forces are doing during pre-polls is being sent to Union Home Ministry and Election Commission. In view of the possibility of Naxal infiltration from Chhattisgarh border, CRPF has set up four new camps where Cobra Force has been deployed.

Paramilitary forces are trying to ensure fear-free voting in Naxal-infested districts like Kandhamal and Boudh. Election observers and district magistrates will decide which booths are sensitive and hypersensitive security arrangements in Odisha. Paramilitary forces will be deployed there after receiving instructions GPS system to be installed in patrolling vehicle.

Patrolling vehicles in Naxal areas will be monitored from the headquarters. More central forces will be deployed if necessary during elections, said reports. All those arrested in the last few months are from Chhattisgarh. A giant camp has been set up at Nuapada Datunama. Where Odisha Police and CRPF jointly conducted anti-Naxal operations. Further detailed reports awaited in the matter.