SCB doctors successfully remove tree branch pierced through man’s body

Cuttack: Doctors of the cardiothoracic department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have successfully removed a branch of a tree that had pierced through the body of a man.

One Subash Marandi of Baidakhadi village under Udala police station limits in Mayurbhanj district fell off a tree and a branch got pierced through his body while he was plucking flowers.

Marandi was rushed to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition continued to be critical.

Soon, the cardiothoracic department of the hospital formed a special tea of doctors that included doctors form other department and carried out the surgery and successfully removed the branch from Marandi’s body.

Meanwhile, Marandi’s condition is stable after removal of the tree branch.

