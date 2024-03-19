Odisha MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi quits Congress

Bhubaneswar: Khariar MLA Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi today quit Congress party ahead of the upcoming election in Odisha and is likely to join the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday.

Panigarahi resigned from the primary membership and other party post and sent his resignation letter to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak.

“I resigned from Congress as the people of my constituency wanted me to leave because the party has become very weak. Therefore, I quit just to respect the wish of the people,” Panigrahi told media persons while speaking about the reason behind his resignation.

When asked about his next move, the said to take a final decision following a discussion with his supporters and people of his constituency. However, he clarified to contest the 2024 election positively from Khariar.

It is to be noted here that Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi had won the 2019 elections from the Khariar Legislative Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket. He had defeated Lambodar Nial of the BJD.

Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi is the second Odisha Congress MLA to quit the party ahead of the 2024 elections. Earlier in February, Rajnagar MLA Ansuman Mohanty resigned from the grand old party and joined the state ruling party.