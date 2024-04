2024 election: Prasad Harichandan to lead Congress poll management panel in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today formed an election management committee for the upcoming election in Odisha headed by former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Prasad Harichandan.

Manoranjan Das has been appointed as the convenor of the 26 members committee while Bankanidhi Behera and Vikash Garabadu as the joint convenors.

Several former presidents and CLP leaders, as well as other important functionaries also have been included in the committee. They are:

Niranjan Patnaik,

Jayadev Jena,

Bhakta Charan Das,

Srikant Jena,

Sushila Tiria,

Sarat Raut,

Rama Chandra Khuntia,

Bijay Kumar Patnaik,

Panchanan Kanungo,

Jaganath Patnaik,

Nakula Nayak,

Navjyoti Patnaik,

Manas Choudhary,

Hamid Hussain,

Bandita Parida,

Subhendu Mohanty,

Manoj Jena,

Debashish Bhuyian,

Sitansu Das Kishore Jena,

Loknath Maharathy

Rajiv Patnaik.

Also Read: Ram Navami Rally Turns Tragic As Two Bikers Killed In Accident In Sundargarh