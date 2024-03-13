Sanitary workers’ protest in Bhubaneswar called off

Bhubaneswar: The sanitary workers’ protest in Bhubaneswar was withdrawn by the sanitation workers of the capital, said reliable reports on Wednesday. After the discussion with the Mayor, the cleaning workers who are sitting in the movement have called it off.

The meeting was held in the Mayor’s residence. The secretary of the cleaning union said that the discussion was successful in this meeting. However, he warned that if the demands are not met within two days, there will be another agitation.

A meeting was held with the mayor on Tuesday as well. Mayor Sulochana Das informed that the discussion was successful and said that BMC has asked for three days time to fulfill their demands. He said that the government will announce the salary increase within three days. However, there was a discussion again this morning.

Sanitary workers protest in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha for salary rise, said reliable reports in this regard on March 11.

According to reports, sanitation workers in Bhubaneswar protested under the two-fold claim under the Rajmahal over-bridge has been proposed. Hundreds of male and female cleaners have gathered in the capital city.

They have claimed that they will want a salary increase of Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 15,000 rupees. Cleaning workers from different areas of Bhubaneswar are protesting unitedly today.

Cleaning workers from different areas of Bhubaneswar had protested unitedly and warned to present the idea in front of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office.