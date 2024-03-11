Bhubaneswar: There has been an increase in salary of Mission Shakti employees, 1,26,010 lakh to be benefitted said reports on Monday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced the increase in meeting fees of Gram Panchayat and Block level Federation workers under Mission Shakti program of the state.

Mission Shakti has become a huge movement in the state and has played an important role in the economic and social empowerment of women. Various village-level and block-level federations have played an important role in this.

These federations have a special role to play in implementing the programs of self-help groups. During the district visit of 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian, the workers of Mission Shakti Federation proposed to increase their salary in different areas. After discussing this with the Chief Minister, the Chief Minister has decided to increase the amount of their meeting fees.

According to this decision, the meeting fee of the president of Gram panchayat and block-level federation, editor and other working members has been increased by 500 rupees. This increased fee will be applicable from the month of October 2023 retroactively.

The president and editors of block-level federations will now get Rs 4,500 per meeting, while earlier they were getting Rs 4,000. Similarly, its other working members will now get Rs 2,500 while they were getting Rs 2,000 earlier.

Similarly, the president and editors of village-level federations will get Rs 2,500 while earlier getting Rs 2,500 for the meeting and other working members will get Rs 1,500 instead of Rs 1,000. This will cost Rs 249.21 crore per year.

It is worth noting that there are a total of 676 block-level federation presidents and editors in the state, while the number of other members is 3042. Similarly, there are 13,588 presidents and editors in Gram Panchayat Federation while the number of other members is 1,08,704. As such, a total of 1,26,010 employees will be benefited.