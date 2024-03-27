Sambalpur Bomb attack: 3 platoon force deployed in Peerbaba Chowk

Sambalpur: Three platoon force has been deployed in the Peerbaba Chowk of Odisha’s Sambalpur after the bomb attack. According to sources, the platoon force has been deployed to investigate into the bomb attack incident that occurred on Tuesday, due to which three people were left injured.

As per the sources, no person in the area is allowed to use their vehicles and are asked to go by walking if they need anything.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as three persons sustained injury following a bomb attack in Sambalpur of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near Peerbaba chowk inside the city under Sambalpur Town Police Station limits.

As per reports, someone hurled bombs on a Bullet motorcycle from the flyover near Peerbaba Chhak in Sambalpur. As a result, three youths who were on the road sustained injury. Out of them sustained injury in one of his palms. Also, the bullet got damaged.

Since, tension gripped the area following the bomb attack the SP and the IG visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports awaited.