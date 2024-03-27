2 killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a tragic incident, two people were killed after the bike they were riding in was hit by an unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Balangir district. The incident occurred Bhadrapali Chakk under Puintala Police limit of the district.

According to sources, the identities of the deceased are yet to be known, while when the accident happened is also yet to be ascertained.

After receiving information about the accident, Puintala police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

