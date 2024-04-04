Koraput: In a road accident in Koraput today, a car (SUV) lost its balance and hit the culvert. As many as four people were injured in the accident, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, such an accident has occurred on the National Highway No. 26 near Sunabeda in Koraput district. The residence of the injured is known to be Nabarangpur.

The accident in Koraput took place while the SUV (Scorpio) was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Nabarangpur. The Koraput Town police station reached the spot and removed the accident vehicle from the road and are investigating in this matter.

In a tragic accident in Koraput, two bikes collided with each other and and as many as two have died and one has been seriously injured, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a fatal accident has taken place on the National Highway No. 326 near Panchada village under Kakiriguma police station of Koraput district in Odisha.

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured after a head-on collision with a bike from Koraput and Asuthuba from Kakiriguma. An ambulance was contacted by a passer-by and the injured was shifted to Koraput Shahid Laxman Naik Medical College Hospital.

The identity of both the deceased motorcyclists is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.