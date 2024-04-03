2 killed, 1 critical in bike accident in Koraput of Odisha

Koraput: In a tragic accident in Koraput, two bikes collided with each other and and as many as two have died and one has been seriously injured, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, a fatal accident has taken place on the National Highway No. 326 near Panchada village under Kakiriguma police station of Koraput district in Odisha.

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured after a head-on collision with a bike from Koraput and Asuthuba from Kakiriguma. An ambulance was contacted by a passer-by and the injured was shifted to Koraput Shahid Laxman Naik Medical College Hospital.

The identity of both the deceased motorcyclists is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Earlier a tragic incident, a couple died in a road accident in Athagarh of Odisha said reliable reports on early morning hours on Wednesday. In the fatal road accident a couple has breathed their last.

The accident took place on the Puruna Cuttack – Sambalpur road while the couple were riding a bike. The deceased couple is said to be from Dhenkanal district’s Bhapur area.

The Athagarh police investigation continued at the scene. According to the investigation, the accident occurred due to heavy fog. The identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained.

