Rayagada: Former police constable sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in bribery case

Bhubaneswar: A special vigilance court in Jeypore today convicted a former police constable, who was arrested in a bribery case, and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment in Rayagada district.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the former constable identified as Kunja Kishore Padhi. He was posted at Bisam Katak Police Station in Rayagada. In default of payment of fine, he would undergo further three months of rigorous imprisonment.

Padhi was arrested in 2016 for accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant to show official favour and supress the Vigilance enquiry against his spouse. Padhi impersonated himself as vigilance Inspector.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and fine of Rs.25,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for six months more.