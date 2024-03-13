Holi special trains: ECoR to run several trains, know how to book tickets

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) of the Indian Railways has decided to run Special Trains during Holi Festival with the aim to clear the additional rush of passengers in regular trains.

The ECoR has decided to introduce five pairs of Holi Special Trains towards Pune, Patna and Nizamuddin. Besides, it has decided to extend services of some Special Trains.

If passengers are getting waitlist status in regular trains during this season, they may book Train tickets in Special trains running from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

The Special Train Number starts with “0” (zero) or with “8” and passengers can easily find it from National Train Enquiry System (NTES) for online Ticket or may ask at the PRS inquiry Counter for Counter Tickets.

Passengers may book their tickets online by following IRCTC website or book ticket through Mobile App or may book tickets from PRS Counters.

ECoR has also notified about the running of Special Trains, recently. Passengers may also find about the Special trains from ECoR Facebook page @EASTCOASTRailway and by following Twitter Account @eastcoastrail.

Sambalpur-Pune Holi Special:

08327/08328 Sambalpur-Pune-Sambalpur Holi Special from Sambalpur will leave at 2200hrs on every Sunday between 17th March to 31st March 2024. In the return direction, 08328 Pune-Sambalpur Holi Special from Pune will leave at 0915hrs on every Tuesday between 19th March to 2nd April 2024.

This train will stop at 21 Stations enroute including important Stations like Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titilagarh. Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Raipur, Nagpur, Manmadnagar between Sambalpur and Pune having One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, Nine Sleeper Class, Six Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.

Puri-Patna Holi Special:

08477/08478 Puri-Patna-Puri Holi Special from Puri will leave at 1645hrs on every Monday between 18th March to 25th March 2024. In the return direction, Patna-Puri Holi Special from Patna will leave at 1315hrs on every Tuesday between 19th March to 26th March 2024.

This train will stop at 18 Stations enroute including important Stations like Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Adra, Jasidih between Puri and Patna having Two AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, Seven Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.

Puri-Nizamuddin Holi Special via Sambalpur City:

08475/08476 Puri-Nizamuddin-Puri Holi Special from Puri will leave at 0450hrs on every Friday between 22th March to 29th March 2024. In the return direction, Nizamuddin-Puri Holi Special from Nizamuddin will leave at 2335hrs on every Saturday between 23rd March to 30th March 2024.

This train will stop at 18 Stations enroute including important Stations like Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur City, Bilaspur, Gwalior, Mathura between Puri and Nizamuddin having Two AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, Seven Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Holi Special:

08571/08572 Visakhapatnam -Nizamuddin- Visakhapatnam Holi Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 0820hrs on every Saturday between 23rd March to 30th March 2024.

In the return direction, Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Holi Special from Nizamuddin will leave at 2335hrs on every Sunday between 24th March to 31st March 2024.

This train will stop at 19 Stations enroute including important Stations like Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titilagarh, Khariar Road, Raipur, New Katni, Gwalior, Mathura between Visakhapatnam and Nizamuddin having Two AC-2 Tier, 13 AC-3 Tier Economy, Two Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Generator Car in its composition.

Visakhapatnam-Patna Holi Special: