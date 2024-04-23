Railways to run these five more Summer Special Trains from and to ECoR, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run five more Special Trains from the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country during the summer to meet demands of the passengers.

It is to be noted here that earlier the railways had announced to run a total of 20 summer special trains to from the ECoR to clear additional rush.

Here are the five more Summer Special Trains:

Puri-Udhna (Surat) bi-weekly Summer Special Train: 08471/08472 Puri-Udhna-Puri Summer Special Train from Puri will leave at 0630hrs on every Monday & Thursday between 25th April to 27th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Udhna will leave at 1700hrs on every Tuesday and Friday between 26th April to 28th June 2024.

08479/08480 Puri-New Delhi-Puri Summer Special Train from Puri will leave at 0845hrs on every Tuesday between 30th April to 25th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from New Delhi will leave at 2130hrs on every Wednesday between 1st May to 26th June 2024.

04082/04081 New Delhi-Puri- New Delhi Summer Special Train from New Delhi left at 2300hrs on 22nd April 2024. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2220hrs on 24th April 2024.

08311/083612 Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur Summer Special Train from Sambalpur will leave at 1135hrs on every Wednesday between 1st may to 26th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Erode will leave at 1445hrs on every Friday between 3rd May to 28th June 2024.

08549/08550 Visakhapatnam-SMVT, Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1315hrs on every Saturday between 27th April to 29th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from SMVT, Bengaluru will leave at 1200hrs on every Sunday between 28th April to 30th June 2024.

08557/08558 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1900hrs on every Saturday between 27th April to 29th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Chennai Egmore will leave at 1030hrs on every Sunday between 28th April to 30th June 2024.

08559/08560 Visakhapatnam-Hatia-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 2350hrs on every Sunday between 28th April to 30th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Hatia will leave at 1600hrs on every Monday between 29th April to 1st July 2024.

