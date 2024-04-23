39 vehicles fined for black film violation in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Traffic wing conducted Special Drive with “Zero tolerance approach” against putting black film in the vehicles and imposed fine of 39 vehicles in Bhubaneswar.

The Commissionerate Police carried out the Special Drive under the supervision of PK Rout, DCP Traffic along with Jayant Kumar Dora, ACP Traffic, IIC Traffic PS 1, IIC Traffic PS 2 jointly with RTO1 and RTO 2.

As per Guidelines of Supreme Court, putting any kind of film on the glasses of vehicle is illegal. The joint team detected 39 vehicles for black film violation and booked the offenders for violation under 182 (A) 4 with total fine amount of Rs 2,05,000. The team also removed the black film from the vehicles.

As many as 21 four-wheelers were booked by traffic PS 1 and 18 four-wheelers were booked by traffic PS 2.

The Commissionerate Police will intensify the drive against black film in order to check crime and anti-social activities under Safe City drive, said sources.

Meanwhile, Sanjeeb Panda, the Commissioner of police appealed to the vehicle owners to remove any kind of film on the vehicles, mainly four wheelers do that they don’t face the inconvenience of getting detained on the road for removal and facing prosecution under section 184 (A) 4 MV Act.