Heatwave in Odisha: Orange warning for 10 districts despite slight dip in temperatures due to Kalbaisakhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has received limited relief from extreme heatwave condition as Kalbaisakhi lashed over several parts of the state. However, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warning for heatwave condition to 10 districts of Odisha.

As per the data given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, orange warning has been issued for districts including Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Nayagarh.

Likewise, yellow warning has been issued for districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, and Malkangiri.

Yesterday, temperature in 15 places of Odisha touched 43 degrees or more. While with a temperature of 45 degrees Talcher was the hottest place of the State, Boudh and Titilagarh recorded the second and third highest temperature of the day as they sizzled at 44.5 degree each.

Likewise, mercury in Nuapada, Angul and Jharsuguda climbed to 44.4, 44.3 and 44.3 respectively.

The other places where the maximum day temperature touched 43 degrees or more are Balangir (44), Baripada (43.8), Sambalpur (43.5), Bhawanipatna (44.5), Sonepur (43.5), Hirakud (43.2), Nayagarh (43), Bhadrak (43) and Jajpur (43).

It is worth mentioning here that the mercury is likely to drop gradually in Odisha from May 3, informed Manorama Mohanty, the Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Updates:

Talcher records highest temperature with 37.2 degree Celsius at 8.30 am. Here’s list of temperatures at different places of Odisha at 8.30 am: