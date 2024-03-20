Question and answer of Class I to VIII available on YouTube in Odisha in advance!

Balasore: The questions set for the Class examination and their answers are reportedly available on YouTube in advance. Such a complaint has been reported from Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, now the Class examinations of standard I to VIII are going on in different government schools in Baliapal block of Balasore district. The students should prepare for the examination at home to appear the exam at the school.

However, it has been reported that the questions along with its answers of a subject is being made available from the previous evening. As many students know about this they are getting the questions and answers from YouTube on the previous night and appearing for the same subject on the next day in the school. Hence, though a student is not capable to answer a general question, he is confident that he would get first class mark (because of this malpractice).

Further, it has also been discussed that the kids are demanding mobile phones from their parents and if the parents would deny they would threaten to commit suicide.

Our reporters had met some such pupils who admitted the incident of question and answers getting available from previous night to be true.

It has been complained that not only in Baliapala block, but this trend has also been witnessed in some other parts of Odisha.

The parents of the students have appealed to take appropriate action against the school staff members and YouTubers who are making the questions and answers available on YouTube ahead of the examination.