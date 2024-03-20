Temperature to rise by 8-10 degree Celsius in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The day temperature in Odisha likely to rise by 8-10 degree Celsius, predicated the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As predicted by the IMD, the highest temperature likely to rise upto 39 degree Celsius from March 21 to March 24. Boudh and Titlagarh are expected to record the highest temperature the State.

Likewise, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Balangir, Sonepur and Jharsuguda likely to witness a temperature of 38 degree Celsius or more, said the weather department adding that the mercury also predicted to cross the 37-degree Celsius-mark in Bhawanipatna, Sambalpur and Paralakhemundi.

In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 31.0°C was recorded at Nayagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 12.6°C was recorded at Angul in the plains of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the weatherman predicted that heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and Gajapati in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, during this period of time thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

In its latest bulletin, the regional centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar informed that due to the current weather conditions, the state has recorded 25.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours which is 3896% more than the normal rainfall of 0.6 mm.