Prime accused of Sambalpur bomb hurling case arrested

Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, the police today arrested the prime accused of Sambalpur bomb hurling case and identified him as Abhilash Mishra (19) of Sunaripada, Badbazar in the town.

Apart from arresting Mishra, police also seized a white colour cycle, a white colour hoody T Shirt, an Apple Mobile phone, electronic tools for preparation of pressure bomb, a scooty, shouldering machine, burnt bullet motor bike, two burnt batteries, electronic circuit, LED machine, heat gun, and a plastic handle knife from his possessions.

It is to be noted here that Mishra had thrown a pressure bomb from flyover near Peerbaba Chowk of the city last evening with the aim to create panic among locals. At least three persons sustained injuries following the incident.

Since, tension gripped the area following the bomb attack, several senior police officers including the SP Mukesh Bhamoo and the IG Himanshu Lal visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Besides, police forces were deployed to maintain law and order in the locality.