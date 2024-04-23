President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Shri on Odisha’s Binod Kumar Pasayat and Guru Gopinath Swain

New Delhi: President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri award to Binod Kumar Pasayat and Guru Gopinath Swain from Odisha on Monday. The two were conferred with the prestigious award in the field of Art during Civil Investiture Ceremony in New Delhi.

Binod Kumar Pasayat was presented the award for his contribution to Koshali literature. A hair-dresser by profession, he started his literary career in Sambalpur and rose to fame with the famous Sambalpuri play, ‘Mui Nai Mare’.

Pasayat has written many hit Sambalpuri numbers, including songs for Odia films ‘Samarpan’, ‘Adivasi’ and ‘Para Stri’. He has written about 12 Sambalpuri dramas, including Ukhi, Mui Nai Mare, Lita, Chinha and Bharna.

Meanwhile, Guru Gopinath Swain was awarded for his life-long contribution to preserve and promote the tradition of Krishna Leela singing. He has sung and taught 5 ancient ragas, including Dakhinasri, Chinta Desakhya, Todi Bhatiari, Kumbha Kamodi and Bhatari. The 105-year-old Guru Gopinath Swain has also established Akhadas.

In the same ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu also conferred Padma Vibhusan on former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and posthumously on founder of Sulabh International Bindeswar Pathak. Additionally, veteran actor Mithu Chakraborty, former Governor Ram Naik and singer Usha Uthup were presented Padma Bhusan.