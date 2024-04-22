Bhubaneswar: Special drive conducted to check black film on windscreens, 46 vehicles booked

Bhubaneswar: Special drive was conducted by the Commissionerate Police on Monday in Bhubaneswar to check use of black films on windscreens and safety glasses in the vehicles. In this connection as many as 46 vehicles were booked.

As per reports, Commissionerate Police Traffic wing on Monday conducted the special driver under “safe city drive”. The drive was conducted at Satyanagar near Church and NALCO square.

During the drive the joint team detected 46 vehicles for black film violation and booked the offenders for violation under 182(A) 4 with total fine amount of Rs 251,000/-

The team also removed the black film from the vehicles. As many as 29 four wheelers were booked by traffic PS 1 and 17 four wheelers were booked by traffic PS 2.

As per Supreme Court guideline, putting any kind of film on the glasses of vehicle is illegal.

The Commissionerate Police will intensify the drive against black film with “Zero tolerance approach” in order to check crime and anti-social activities under Safe City drive.

Sanjeeb Panda appealed to the vehicle owners to remove any kind of film on the vehicles, mainly four wheelers so that they don’t face the inconvenience of getting detained on the road for removal and facing prosecution under section 184(A) 4 MV Act.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of PK Rout DCP Traffic along with Jayant Kumar Dora ACP Traffic, IIC Traffic PS 1, IIC Traffic PS 2 jointly with RTO1 and RTO 2.