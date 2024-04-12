Over 150 from different parties join BJD in the presence of Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta

Daringbadi: With the upcoming general election getting closer every single day, different politicians and party workers continue to change sides. In this process, more than 150 leaders and workers from different parties joined the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

They joined the conch party under the leadership of G Udayagiri MLA Saluga Pradhan during a ‘Misrana Parba’ held at the Mishra Kalyana Mandap in Daringbadi.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta was present during the joining programme and said that their joining will strengthen the party further and excel in the upcoming election.

Vice-Chairman of TDCC in Kandhamal District Dilip Pradhan, Block Chairman Sushant Pradhan and Zilla Parishad member of Zone 10 Ranjam Pradhan and local Sarapanch were also part of the event.

