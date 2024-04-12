Former Sarapanch found guilty for misappropriating Govt funds

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
former sarapanch found guilty
Berhampur: The Vigilance Judge, Berhampur on Friday found a former Sarapanch guilty for misappropriating government funds and sentenced him to a two-year jail term in Gajapati district.

According to reports, while conducting a case filed against former Sarapanch Dimidi Rama Rao of Kidigaon Gram Panchayat, Kashinagar Block of the District, the Vigilance Judge found him guilty of falsely showing expenditure under different heads in connection with the execution of two projects during the year 2009-10 under the MGNREGA Scheme.

 
The Judge sentenced Rama Rao to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and pay a fine of Rs 5000. He has to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 3 months more in case of default in payment of the fine.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Vigilance had charge-sheeted the ex-Sarapanch for misappropriation of government money.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

